Invesco Ltd. Has $22.81 Million Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,028,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,985 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $22,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,125.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO R Steve Kinsey acquired 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLO. DA Davidson started coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE FLO opened at $22.24 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.34.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.62%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

