Invesco Ltd. Has $23.06 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,115,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,570 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $23,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

NASDAQ BSCO opened at $20.95 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $20.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.0544 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

