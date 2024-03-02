Invesco Ltd. Has $24.19 Million Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,957,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $24,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cipher Capital LP grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Rocket Companies by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

NYSE:RKT opened at $12.87 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.44 million. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

