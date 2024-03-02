Invesco Ltd. Has $24.47 Million Stock Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 716,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,318 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4,353.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 100,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after buying an additional 47,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 32,280 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of XENE opened at $46.84 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.99 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $447,120.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.