Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,226 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $22,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 71.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.85.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. OneMain had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

