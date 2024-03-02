Invesco Ltd. Purchases 14,040 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ODP were worth $22,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODP. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ODP in the 2nd quarter worth $4,495,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ODP by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,518,000 after purchasing an additional 115,645 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of ODP in the 3rd quarter worth $3,212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of ODP by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 24,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.21.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. ODP had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. ODP’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ODP declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 48.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ODP news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ODP news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $96,693.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ODP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ODP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

