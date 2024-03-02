Invesco Ltd. Purchases 14,318 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 425,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,318 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $23,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $56.39 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $82.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average of $60.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.89.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on WPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WPC

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.