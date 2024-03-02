Invesco Ltd. Purchases 75,584 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,584 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $22,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 79.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 43.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 63.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 30.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 55.02% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $163.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 26.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

In related news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $212,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,777,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,696,169.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christina Tan sold 5,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $250,490.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,509.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $212,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,777,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,696,169.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $1,198,016. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

