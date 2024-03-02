Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $24,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth about $456,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,743,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,550,000 after purchasing an additional 71,093 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

FMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.60.

Shares of FMX opened at $124.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.58. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $85.66 and a 52-week high of $143.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

