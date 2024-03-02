Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,171,131 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,759,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171,131 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $23,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 254.7% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

MUFG opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $128.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

