Invesco Ltd. Sells 127,138 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 127,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $22,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $1,307,093.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,104.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,788 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,804. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHLB opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.90. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $142.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

