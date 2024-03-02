Invesco Ltd. Sells 148,211 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,680,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,211 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $22,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Haleon by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,951,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,931,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,517 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $1,463,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

HLN stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

