Invesco Ltd. Sells 148,360 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 148,360 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $24,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 34.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.91. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $83.89.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The company had revenue of $605.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.77 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONE Gas

ONE Gas Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.