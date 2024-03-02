Invesco Ltd. Sells 225,859 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,213,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 225,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $24,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Photronics alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Photronics by 88.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,560,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,532,000 after purchasing an additional 731,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 188.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 536,316 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Photronics by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after buying an additional 406,071 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Photronics by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 860,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after buying an additional 366,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Photronics by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 687,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after buying an additional 325,280 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Photronics had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLAB

Photronics Profile

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.