Invesco Ltd. Sells 27,708 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,344,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,708 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $22,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Talos Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Talos Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Talos Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 29.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 19,658,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $229,999,992.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,747,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,549,037.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TALO stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $17.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a "c" rating to a "b-" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

