Invesco Ltd. Sells 29,554 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,554 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $23,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 70.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,964,000 after acquiring an additional 634,040 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 476,726.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 410,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,299,000 after purchasing an additional 409,985 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 294,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 171,743 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 330,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,467,000 after purchasing an additional 136,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 2,522.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 110,654 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAR opened at $110.52 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.60 and a 12-month high of $244.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.36.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $2.95. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 696.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at $42,483,111.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.40.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

