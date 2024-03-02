Invesco Ltd. Sells 5,704 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,704 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $24,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after acquiring an additional 104,007 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,808,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,377,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 21.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 319,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,744,000 after buying an additional 57,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 305,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $143,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,924.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:OXM opened at $101.89 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.33 and a 1 year high of $121.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.54 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.86%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.