iomart Group (LON:IOM) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

iomart Group (LON:IOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
iomart Group Price Performance
Shares of iomart Group stock opened at GBX 146 ($1.85) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £163.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,433.33 and a beta of 0.51. iomart Group has a 1-year low of GBX 115.96 ($1.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 193.60 ($2.46). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 147.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 157.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97.
