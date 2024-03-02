iomart Group (LON:IOM) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

iomart Group (LON:IOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of iomart Group stock opened at GBX 146 ($1.85) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £163.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,433.33 and a beta of 0.51. iomart Group has a 1-year low of GBX 115.96 ($1.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 193.60 ($2.46). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 147.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 157.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97.

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

