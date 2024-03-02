iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Update

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,500 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the January 31st total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
XT opened at $60.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.29. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $60.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.
