iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the January 31st total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBTH opened at $22.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $22.98.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.0709 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,698,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,358,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 134,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 17,076 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,484,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

