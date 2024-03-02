iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the January 31st total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of IBTH opened at $22.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $22.98.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.0709 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
