iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,558 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $69.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.89. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.01 and a 12-month high of $69.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

