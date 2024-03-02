Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Get Iteris alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITI

Iteris Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.84 million, a P/E ratio of 86.17 and a beta of 0.68. Iteris has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.39 million. Iteris had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Iteris will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Iteris

In related news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 31,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $152,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,713,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iteris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITI. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Iteris in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Iteris in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iteris

(Get Free Report)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.