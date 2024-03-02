ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,253 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $10,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ITT by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $126.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $75.82 and a one year high of $127.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.76.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. The company had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.38 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

