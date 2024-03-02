Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,197 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 171.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,457,000 after purchasing an additional 686,594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,097,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,132,000 after buying an additional 1,679,463 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in Roblox by 54.6% in the third quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 683,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,793,000 after buying an additional 241,364 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 829.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 88,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Roblox by 42.9% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 25,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $8,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 605,220 shares of company stock worth $26,588,206. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBLX opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average of $36.26. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

