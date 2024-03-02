Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

JHG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. CLSA raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

JHG stock opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $948,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,758.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Janus Henderson Group news, COO James R. Lowry sold 9,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $301,691.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $948,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,758.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,692. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after purchasing an additional 947,319 shares during the period. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,893,000 after purchasing an additional 914,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,580,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,465,000 after purchasing an additional 40,427 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,157,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,305,000 after purchasing an additional 235,749 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.