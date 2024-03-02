Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the January 31st total of 780,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Jin Medical International Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ZJYL opened at $6.36 on Friday. Jin Medical International has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.69.

About Jin Medical International

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.

