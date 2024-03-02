Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Stock Position Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $22,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:JLL opened at $192.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 1.43. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $193.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.44.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.