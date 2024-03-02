JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) to Neutral

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $24.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 28.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.77.

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.55, a PEG ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.50. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.31.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CTO Souvik Das sold 30,588 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $601,054.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 23,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,000,586.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,588 shares of company stock worth $4,161,354. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 527.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

