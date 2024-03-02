JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) Stock Price Up 0.1%

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.53 and last traded at $32.33. Approximately 26,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 16,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.
JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JDIV. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 98.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 21,166 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.
