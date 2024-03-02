JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) Shares Down 4.5%

JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.41 and last traded at $34.51. 46,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average session volume of 11,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 115,824 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 79.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 74.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 11,773 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000.

