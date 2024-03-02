Juniper Investment Company, Ll Sells 73,241 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINCGet Free Report) major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 73,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $739,001.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,293,390 shares in the company, valued at $13,050,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Juniper Investment Company, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 27th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 169,592 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $1,717,966.96.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LINC opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $313.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LINC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

