Juniper Investment Company, Ll Sells 73,241 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 73,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $739,001.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,293,390 shares in the company, valued at $13,050,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Juniper Investment Company, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 169,592 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $1,717,966.96.

Shares of LINC opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $313.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16.

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LINC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

