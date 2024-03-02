Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Shares Up 0.7%

Kape Technologies PLC (LON:KAPE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.61) and last traded at GBX 285 ($3.61). Approximately 243,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,202,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 283 ($3.59).

Kape Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 285 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 285. The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,900.00, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Kape Technologies Company Profile

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

