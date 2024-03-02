Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,200 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the January 31st total of 486,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Kelly Services news, SVP Tammy L. Browning sold 18,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $405,119.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,696.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 26.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 13,906 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 66.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 48.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $868.59 million, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.02. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $24.72.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

Several research firms have commented on KELYA. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

