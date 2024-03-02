Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 231 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $442,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ISCB opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $231.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.62. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $54.63.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

