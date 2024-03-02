Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 308 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total value of $4,794,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,566,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $3,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,617,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,614,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total value of $4,794,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,625 shares in the company, valued at $71,566,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,946 shares of company stock valued at $17,197,988 in the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BYD opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.61. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.78.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

