Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,144,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at $740,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 17.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 57.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Middlesex Water from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $90,354.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,397.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSEX opened at $51.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $84.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.65 million, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.14). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.65%.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

