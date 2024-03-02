Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Shares of ILCV stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $895.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $74.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.07.

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

