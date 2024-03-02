Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJUL. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $31,914,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 847,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after buying an additional 617,918 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,811,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 303,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after buying an additional 186,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,460,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of IJUL stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.23. The company has a market cap of $192.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.