Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $379,000 Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Graco alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Graco by 64.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Graco by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 3,063.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Graco by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $91.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.17 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.86 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 24.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $478,292.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $1,350,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,493.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $478,292.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,008. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Graco

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.