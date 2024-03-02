Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $386,000 Stock Position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 903.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SBIO opened at $38.07 on Friday. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $38.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65.

About ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF

The ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Medical Breakthroughs index. The fund tracks, a market-cap weighted index comprising US-listed biotech companies with one or more drugs currently in either Phase II or Phase III FDA clinical trials. SBIO was launched on Dec 31, 2014 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.