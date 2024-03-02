Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $409,000 Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEV. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,656,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,337,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 217,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 172,823 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 898.3% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 156,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,859,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,339,000 after purchasing an additional 149,484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFEV stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average is $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

