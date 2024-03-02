Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $403,000 Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 8.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 44.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $3,915,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 38.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 331,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,899,000 after buying an additional 91,898 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 125.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,067,000 after buying an additional 115,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $2,048,020.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,072.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $2,048,020.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,072.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $63.40 and a 52-week high of $84.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.69 and a 200 day moving average of $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

