Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,127 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Erickson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 265,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,324,000 after buying an additional 128,745 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $716.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $28.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

