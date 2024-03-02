Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 555 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 394,252 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

IDU opened at $79.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $852.58 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $86.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.74 and its 200-day moving average is $77.70.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.