Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,107 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,338 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,107 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,299 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,557,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,940,000 after acquiring an additional 659,492 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $588,957,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,194,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,423,000 after acquiring an additional 314,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,614,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,925,000 after acquiring an additional 279,872 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BNS stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $52.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.7843 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BNS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Further Reading

