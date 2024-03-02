Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $377,000 Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SEPW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $878,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.35.

