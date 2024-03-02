Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Down 26.8% in February

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the January 31st total of 16,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingstone Companies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 90,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Kingstone Companies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.75 target price (up from $1.20) on shares of Kingstone Companies in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

View Our Latest Research Report on KINS

About Kingstone Companies

(Get Free Report)

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.