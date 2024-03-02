Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Knight Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$5.40 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Knight Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

TSE GUD opened at C$5.53 on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$4.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.02. The stock has a market cap of C$577.11 million, a P/E ratio of -92.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Transactions at Knight Therapeutics

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 28,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total value of C$162,150.00. Corporate insiders own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

