Knuff & Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,706 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $178.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $88.12 and a one year high of $178.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.04.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,155,454 shares of company stock worth $5,495,283,506 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

