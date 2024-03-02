Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,026,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091,380 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $45,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 192.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 52,773 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,397,000 after acquiring an additional 41,419 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTOS opened at $18.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.67. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 16,091 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $321,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,591 shares of company stock worth $1,306,060. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

